Lewiston fifth- and sixth-grade students competed in the final Knowledge Bowl of the school year Monday in the gym at Whitman Elementary School.
Competing in teams of up to four members, students were quizzed in five categories: World War II, 1940s songs, general knowledge, math and geography.
The top teams were:
Sixth grade:
First place, Centennial Elementary School: Gianni Lacuesta, Elliot McCall, Mason Smith, Evan Weidner-Durst; second place, Cornerstone Christian School: Colton Hoover, J.C. Morgenstern, Alex Shawley, Dillan Wiemer.
Fifth grade:
First place, Centennial: Emma Huffaker, Cheyenne Schacher, Porscia Whitman; second place, McSorley Elementary School: Sam Beckstead, Hezekiah Dover, Michael Earl, Dylan Smith.