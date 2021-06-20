Members of the Clarkston High School Class of 2021 have been awarded scholarships totaling $5,968,944.
Recipients and their awards are:
JENNA ALLEN: NIC Athletic Scholarship, PLU Academic Scholarship, Whitworth University Honors Scholarship, College of Idaho Presidential Scholar and Qwest Award, WSSRA Scholarship, CEF Senior Scholarship, CEF McGreer Scholarship, CEA Scholarship, United Methodist Church Stickle Scholarship; CASSIDY ARNOT: Whitworth University Scholarship, Whitworth University Housing Grant, University of New Mexico Out-of-State Scholarship, LCSC Presidential Scholarship; ALYSSA ARTHUR: SPU Merit Scholarship, SPU Falcon Bound Scholarship, SPU Washington College Grant, WA College Bound Scholarship; JOSEPH AUER: WSU Top 10 Percent Scholarship, LCSC Presidential Scholarship, LCSC Counselor Leadership Scholarship; JESSE BAIRD: U of I Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grant, U of I WUE Scholarship, WA College Bound Scholarship; BRANDON BALES: WA College Bound Scholarship; CARMEN BEDARD: WA College Bound Scholarship; MATTI BETTS: WA College Bound Scholarship; MADISON BITTLE: Nat’l Archery in the Schools Program First Overall in WA State Scholarship, U of I WUE Scholarship, United Methodist Church Stickle Scholarship; TORI BLEWETT: WA College Bound Scholarship; KASAUNDRA BLY: WSU University Achievement Award, WSU Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grant, WSU WA College Grant, WSU Cougar Commitment Grant, WSU Logan Scholarship, Clarkston Rotary Club Hughes Scholarship, LCSC Presidential Scholarship, LCSC Counselor Leadership Award, Jackson’s Pay-It-Forward Foundation Scholarship; COLBY BOLEN: Clarkston Rotary Club Hughes Scholarship, CEA Scholarship, United Methodist Church Stickle Scholarship, WSSRA Scholarship; ANGEL BON SOTO: WA College Bound Scholarship; MEMPHIS BROEMELING: WSU Regents Scholarship, Gonzaga University Regents Scholarship, Jenny Richardson Memorial Scholarship, U of I WUE Scholarship, LCSC Presidential Scholarship, Holy Family Church Knights of Columbus Scholarship; AARON BUNCE: WSU Regents Scholarship, Embry-Riddle Prescott Chief of Staff Scholarship, University of North Dakota New Freshman Scholarship, Ida C. Koran Trust Scholarship, CEF Muldenhauer Scholarship, CEF Poe Senior Scholarship, CEF McConnell Leadership Scholarship, CEF Setlow Science Scholarship, U of I WUE Scholarship, Jackson’s Pay-It-Forward Foundation Scholarship; BRYANNA CALKINS: LCSC Presidential Scholarship, U of I WUE Scholarship, WA College Bound Scholarship; ARIYANNA CARSON: CWU Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grant, CWU WA College Grant; ABIGAIL CAUDLE: National Archery in the Schools Program WA State 3-D Champion Scholarship, U of I WUE Scholarship; ADAM CAUDLE: WSU University Achievement Award, WSU WA College Grant, WSU Cougar Commitment Grant, Air Force ROTC Scholarship; GRANT CLICK: LCSC Presidential Scholarship; AMYA DAHL: WSU Presidential Scholarship, WSSRA Scholarship, CEF Poe Senior Scholarship, Clarkston Rotary Scholarship, Clarkston Rotary Club Hughes Scholarship, LCSC Presidential Scholarship, U of I WUE Scholarship, United Methodist Church Stickle Scholarship, P1FCU Scholarship; BRANDON DAUGHERTY: WA College Bound Scholarship; JAZZMINE DEBOER: U of I Vandal Pride Academic Achievement Award; ALEXANDER DIETRICH: WA College Bound Scholarship; EMILEE DODSON: WA College Bound Scholarship; MADELINE DOWD: WSU University Achievement Award, WSU WA College Grant, WA College Bound Scholarship, LCSC Presidential Scholarship; LUCILLE EGLAND: WA College Bound Scholarship; NATALIE ELSKAMP: PLU Merit Based Scholarship, CEF Muldenhauer Scholarship, CEF Setlow Science Scholarship; KARL FARLEY: WA College Bound Scholarship; CAROLINE FAZZARI: WSU Top 10 Percent Scholarship, Holy Family School Essay Contest Scholarship, U of I WUE Scholarship, U of I Klemme Centennial Scholarship; IVONNE FELIX: Gonzaga University Trustee Scholarship, Gonzaga University Grant, Gonzaga University WA College Grant, WWU WA College Grant, WWU Western Grant, WWU Tuition Waiver, Seattle University Admissions Merit Award, Seattle University Achievement Scholarship, Seattle University WA College Grant, Seattle University Costco Scholarship, Seattle University U Bound Scholarship, WA College Bound Scholarship; BRAYTON FREI: WA College Bound Scholarship; MACY GREEN: WSU Regents Scholarship, WSU Experience WSU Scholarship, WSU Washington College Grant, WSU Institutional Grant, Asotin County 4-H Horse Leadership Scholarship, Asotin County Wheat Growers Scholarship, Asotin County Cattlewomen’s Scholarship, Asotin County Cattlemen’s Scholarship, WSSRA Scholarship, CEA Scholarship, United Methodist Church Stickle Scholarship; SOPHIA GRINER: Syracuse University Orange Distinction Award, OSU Provost Scholarship, BSU Dean’s Scholarship, Seattle University Red Hawk Grant, Seattle University Merit Award, U of I WUE Scholarship; ZOEY HALL: LCCU Scholarship; JACEY HERNANDEZ: WSU University Achievement Award, CEF Poe Senior Scholarship; RACHEL HOFFMAN: Whitworth University Scholarship, WSU Distinguished University Achievement Award, EWU Presidential Scholarship, CEF DeAtley Scholarship, LCSC Presidential Scholarship, U of I WUE Scholarship; KEVIN HUYNH: U.S. Marine Corps G.I. Bill; KORVIN JONES: CEF Senior Scholarship; KAITLYN KAUFMAN: BSU Treasure Scholarship, LCSC Presidential Scholarship, U of I WUE Scholarship; ISABELLA KINCHELOE: WA College Bound Scholarship; LUKA KNIGHT: WA College Bound Scholarship; KYLIE LEAVITT: LCSC Provost Scholarship; MARIA LERMA: WA College Bound Scholarship; ETHAN LYONS: WA College Bound Scholarship; BAILEY MCFARLAND: WA College Bound Scholarship; LILLIAN MOORE: LCSC Presidential Scholarship, U of I WUE Scholarship, U of I Room Waiver; LARAE MORROW: WA College Bound Scholarship; COLE MORSCHECK: Gonzaga University Dussault Scholarship, LCSC Presidential Scholarship; AVA MURRAY: WA College Bound Scholarship; JAYDEN MUSGROVE: WA College Bound Scholarship; KYRIANA NARDECCHIA: Chapter DM/PEO Senior Award; ALEXIS NENNINGER: WA College Bound Scholarship; ELIZABETH NENNINGER: U.S. Marine Corps G.I. Bill, WA College Bound Scholarship; LAYNEE NEUMAYER: LCSC Presidential Scholarship; JOLEE NICHOLAS: WWU Academic Achievement Award, Pepperdine University Grant, George Fox Merit Scholarship, U of I WUE Scholarship, CEF Poe Senior Scholarship, CEF McConnell Leadership Scholarship, CEF Setlow Science Scholarship, United Methodist Church Stickle Scholarship, P1FCU Scholarship; LILLIA NIEVES: WA College Bound Scholarship; MICHAEL OSORIO: WA College Bound Scholarship; DAWSON PACKWOOD: College of Idaho Athletic Scholarship, College of Idaho Dean Merit Academic Scholarship, College of Idaho Albertson Scholarship, Linfield University Francis Linfield Scholarship, PLU Academic Scholarship, Whitworth University Scholarship, U of I WUE Scholarship, CEF Lynch Three-Sport Athlete Scholarship; RYAN PAGE: U.S. Army G.I. Bill; ABBIGAIL PARKER: U of I WUE Scholarship, WA College Bound Scholarship; JOHNATHAN PAYTON: WA College Bound Scholarship; KIERRA PELTIER: WSU Experience WSU Scholarship, WSU University Achievement Scholarship, WSU Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grant, WSU WA College Grant, WA College Bound Scholarship; JACKLYN PEREGOY: U of I WUE Scholarship; MISAEL PEREZ: WA College Bound Scholarship; TREVOR RAY: Holy Family Church Knights of Columbus Scholarship; ANDREW RAYMOND: LCSC High School Leadership Scholarship; KAYLA RECK: WA College Bound Scholarship; ANTHONY-MICHAEL REDETZKE: WA College Bound Scholarship; IAN REED-POWELL: WA College Bound Scholarship; RAELIN REICH: WA College Bound Scholarship; AUTUMN ROBINS: WA College Bound Scholarship; MANUEL SANCHEZ-PENA: LCSC Presidential Scholarship, CEF Poe Senior Scholarship; DYLAN SATTER: WA College Bound Scholarship; LILLIAN SCHUERMAN: WA College Bound Scholarship; OLIVIA SIMMONS: WA College Bound Scholarship; RACHEL SMITH: EWU University Scholarship, EWU Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grant, EWU WA College Grant, WA College Bound Scholarship; TAYLOR SOUTHMAYD: WA College Bound Scholarship; MELISSA STEARNS: WA College Bound Scholarship; HALEY STOCKS: WA College Bound Scholarship; KERINGTON TENWICK: EWU Dean’s Scholarship, WA College Bound Scholarship; EMMA THOMPSON: WA College Bound Scholarship; SABLE WALBURN: WA College Bound Scholarship; PAISLEY WALKER: WA College Bound Scholarship; ASHLYN WALLACE: U of I Women’s Basketball Athletic Scholarship, Confederated Tribes of Umatilla Indian Reservation Tribal Scholarship, U of I WUE Scholarship, U of I Room Waiver; LINNEA WALLACE: WWCC Foundation Scholarship, LC Valley Independent Insurance Agents Association Scholarship; DAYMN WARD: WA College Bound Scholarship; AIDIN WEBER: WA College Bound Scholarship; JOSHUA WEST: WA College Bound Scholarship; GAVIN WICKENS: U of I WUE Scholarship; MOLLY WILLIAMS: WSU Regents Scholarship, Delbert Hayes Accounting Scholarship, Sullivan University FCCLA National Top 3 Winner, DECA Western Region Scholarship; TRISTEN WILLIAMS: LCSC Provost Scholarship; ERIKKA WILPONEN: WA College Bound Scholarship; SKYLER WRIGHT: WA College Bound Scholarship; KELLY WU: UW WA College Grant, WA College Bound Scholarship; CAMERON YATES: U.S. Army G.I. Bill; JAYLIN YEOMAN: WA College Bound Scholarship; SAPPH-IRE YORKE: LCSC Presidential Scholarship; TIERSA ZELLERHOFF: WA College Bound Scholarship.