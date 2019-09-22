Students from this region are among the 16,000 semifinalists in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, officials from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation have announced.
These students will continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million that will be given in the spring.
The students are:
- Homeschooled in Moscow — Israel I. Ownbey.
- Logos School in Moscow — Judah M. Rauch, Cameron W. Vis and Rory D. Wilson.
- Moscow High School — Abhinaba Charit, Dalton Conway, James Craig and Jieyan Wang.
- Deary High School — Matteya A. Proctor.
- Pullman High School — David A. Allen, Melody A. Gebremedhin, Thomas A. Horstkamp, Eric J. Kumar and Zhizhen Liu.