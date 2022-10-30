Roots are relative, royal or otherwise

A discovery on a genealogy site left Lori Borgman with questions. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime/Tribune News Service

My better half has a mind for dates, numbers and details, and he enjoys family history and genealogy. There are many people who enjoy genealogy, and they have many wonderful conversations. Usually with one another.

Because I do not have the brain capacity for infinite details, dates and numbers, we have guidelines about him sharing his vast wealth of knowledge with me.

Tags

Recommended for you