RIGHT: In front of the arena’s chutes and grandstand, Alan DeSouza, of Taubate, Brazil, gets dumped by a bull named Unholy Confession during the bull riding competition July 14 at the 99th annual Calgary Stampede.
NEAR RIGHT: The chuckwagon races take off July 13 from a standing start. Most teams use thoroughbred race horses for pulling their wagons. The out-rider’s job is to try to hold back the team before the starting horn sounds.
RIGHT: In front of the arena’s chutes and grandstand, Alan DeSouza, of Taubate, Brazil, gets dumped by a bull named Unholy Confession during the bull riding competition July 14 at the 99th annual Calgary Stampede.
Glenn Cruickshank
The annual Stampede is an all-Calgary event, with downtown streets closed for square dancing and parades for all of the 10-day event.
Glenn Cruickshank
Three people try to capture and ride a wild pony July 13 during the stampede’s wild pony race.
GLENN CRUICKSHANK
NEAR RIGHT: The chuckwagon races take off July 13 from a standing start. Most teams use thoroughbred race horses for pulling their wagons. The out-rider’s job is to try to hold back the team before the starting horn sounds.
GLENN CRUICKSHANK
ABOVE: A cowboy hat-wearing crowd takes in the action July 14 at the stampede.
Glenn Cruickshank
RIGHT: Mane and tail a-flying, Jacob Raine, of Mount Pleasant, Tenn., gets a big buck out of Snowboy on July 13, during the bareback bronc riding.
GLENN CRUICKSHANK
FAR RIGHT: Indigenous people were well represented at the stampede, as they paraded daily through downtown Calgary in full ceremonial dress. This person was riding in a parade July 13.
CALGARY, Alberta — The Calgary Stampede bills itself as the world’s largest outdoor show and it’s easy to see why.
This 10-day outdoor rodeo, stock exhibit, horse-pulling competition, country-western music festival, carnival, agricultural show and Indigenous peoples encampment takes over all of Calgary, in Alberta, Canada.
Downtown streets have daily parades, street dancing and food events. Cowboy hats are everywhere. Back in full swing for its 99th year after the COVID-19 pandemic reduced the event the last two years, the stampede attracted 1.2 million visitors.
Professional cowboys from North and South America compete for some of the largest purses on the rodeo circuit. This year’s winners were from Texas, Missouri, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Washington.
Calgary is a 500-mile drive from the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, and worth it for any diehard rodeo fan.