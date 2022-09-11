His hat nearly touching the horse, Kade Bruno, of Challis, Idaho, is thrown backward Thursday night as he rides Sunday Best in the saddle bronc competition during the Lewiston Roundup at the rodeo grounds in Tammany, south of Lewiston.
LEFT: Wyatt Denny, of Minden, Nev., tapes his arm Thursday before competing in the bareback riding event at the 88th Lewiston Roundup. RIGHT: Fans cheer, and lift hats and babies into the air Thursday during Family Night.
Zach Wilkinson/Tribune
Austin Johnson/Tribune
AJ Appel, of Juliaetta, blows out a cloud of smoke as the sun begins to set at the Roundup grounds.
Zach Wilkinson/Tribune
Torilynn Stang, of Culdesac, sits in the rodeo's vendor area Thursday with her cat, Pouncer.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Austin Johnson/Tribune
A young boot-clad cowgirl has both hands held while being guided through the stands at the rodeo.
Zach Wilkinson/Tribune
Fans cheer and lift hats and babies into the air Thursday during Family Night at the Lewiston Roundup.