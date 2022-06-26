Aubree Linger, 4, of Lewiston, looks up at Lucy the alligator as Petersen places one of Lucy’s feet on her head. After his show at the park, Petersen placed the alligator on people’s heads so they could take photos with her.
LEFT: Scott Petersen, also known as The Reptile Man, holds his alligator, Lucy, as he prepares to place her on people’s heads for photos following his Thursday show at Asotin City Park. RIGHT: Kids and adults alike in the crowd of more than 600 react Thursday as Petersen takes his gaboon viper out during his show at the park. The viper, named Smiley, is the second most deadly snake in the world after the black mamba, Petersen said. Petersen also owns a black mamba but keeps it at his reptile zoo in Monroe, Wash., because he grew tired of being bitten by it.
RIGHT: During his show, Petersen demonstrates for the crowd at the park how Lucy the alligator can go to sleep instantly. The state is referred to by scientists as tonic immobility and is the result of being flipped upside down.
August Frank/Tribune
August Frank/Tribune
LEFT: Petersen displays his turtle Spongebob Scalepants during his show at the park before letting it roam around and eat grass.
August Frank/Tribune
ABOVE: Children hold Petersen’s Burmese python, Oscar, during The Reptile Man show at the park.
August Frank/Tribune
Petersen holds his alligator, Lucy, as he places her on people’s heads for photos following his show at the park.
August Frank/Tribune
ABOVE: Petersen holds his monkey tail wink lizard in front of the crowd at the park. The lizard is a climber with sharp claws that spends its time in trees.
August Frank/Tribune
