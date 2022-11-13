Queen Mary to get more repairs

The Queen Mary, shown docked in Long Beach in 2019, had fallen into a state of disrepair even before it was closed to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

 Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — The Long Beach City Council approved $1 million this week to pay for ongoing repairs on the Queen Mary, the latest round of funds meant to restore the aging tourist attraction.

The converted British ocean liner, owned by the city, was in use as a museum, hotel, restaurant and event space before it was closed to the public in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

