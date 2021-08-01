Shannon Wheeler holds the Nez Perce flag high in the sky as as Nakia Cloud sits on horseback beside him outside the longhouse Thursday, prior to the Nez Perce Tribe Land Blessing. The tribe officially returned to their ancestral homelands with a ride into Am’sáaxpa, in Joseph Ore. The tribe acquired the property, a former campsite, in December of 2020. “The people are excited to come back home,” said Casey Mitchell, a member of the Tribe’s executive committee. “When we sing our song and we dance, we are letting our ancestors know we are back and that our love for this land will never die.”
Photo by August Frank of the Tribune