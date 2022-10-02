COOS BAY, Ore. — Wearing a sweatshirt against the seaside chill, I grilled fresh-caught red snapper then served my family of three at a picnic table. After dinner, I settled into an Adirondack chair around the campfire with a glass of local pinot noir before taking a hot shower and crawling into a plush bed in a heated Airstream.

Putting the pieces in motion for that kind of rewarding Oregon coast vacation moment can be expensive and labor-intensive — buying or renting a recreational vehicle, hauling or driving it for hours, setting up camp, fetching firewood.

