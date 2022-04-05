The preparations for the big carnival, which will be opened next Monday evening by the C. W. Parker shows under the auspices of the Lewiston-Clarkston Fair association, are practically completed and the removal of the carnival paraphernalia to the streets to be occupied will be commenced today or tomorrow. The big band of 40 pieces has been rehearsing for the past 10 days and will make its first public appearance tomorrow evening, when a concert will be rendered in the business section of the city.
The carnival spirit has already entered the city and the concert tomorrow evening will be the official beginning of a week of festivities in which thousands of people will participate. The decoration of the business houses has already commenced and within the next two days it is expected practically every business establishment will take on carnival array in honor of the occasion.
The shows will be most complete in every detail and new mechanical devices will be provided as general amusement features. A large number of thrilling free acts will also be provided and the usual number of street stands from which are procured the souvenirs, confetti ammunition and novelties, will be in readiness for the Monday night opening.
In the big shows will be the many interesting features and performances that really make the carnival worth while, and in the selection of the attractions Manager Kennedy has at all times kept an open eye for the educational features and such an arrangement has been perfected that there is this type of exhibit or performance in all of the attractions. In the presentation of Kemp’s Model City will be shown what is accredited with being the greatest mechanical contrivance in the world of amusement and the visitors cannot help but marvel at the ingenuity of the inventor and builder. This attraction is of mechanical construction and is operated by electric motors, and about the city will be found every convenience. Railway trains arrive and depart and the usual switching of the cars takes place while the trains are being made up. Workmen are engaged in the construction of steel buildings, the policeman paces his beat, steamboats are operated in the harbor and the railway draw-bridge opens and closes automatically as the steamers enter the river. In one section of the city a four-act drama is in progress, the miniature performers appearing in full regalia, while adjacent to the town miners are engaged in extracting the ores from the mountain sides.
There are many other mechanical perfections in Kemp’s Model City, and to this he has added a western ranch, with all machinery in operation. The livestock roams the ranges and the housewife feeds the poultry while the farm hands operate a threshing machine near by. Other features have been added to this attraction, which is recognized as one of the most instructive and ingenious amusement features now before the public.
