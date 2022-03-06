Nothin’ but net
Six teams from this region — Moscow, Lapwai, Logos (of Moscow), Kamiah, Kendrick and Timberline (of Weippe) — headed south to compete for Idaho state basketball titles. Over the tournament’s three days, Lapwai came out the winner following an 88-46 victory over Kamiah to claim the class 1A DI title.
Advertisement
Newsletter options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region