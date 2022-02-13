The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Violeta,” Isabel Allende, Ballantine
2. “The Lincoln Highway,” Amor Towles, Viking
3. “Call Us What We Carry: Poems,” Amanda Gorman, Viking
4. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
5. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” Anthony Doerr, Scribner
6. “The Books of Jacob,” Olga Tokarczuk, Jennifer Croft (Transl.), Riverhead Books
7. “Recitatif: A Story,” Toni Morrison, Zadie Smith (Intro.), Knopf
8. “The Sentence,” Louise Erdrich, Harper
9. “The Final Case,” David Guterson, Knopf
10. “The Maid,” Nita Prose, Ballantine
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brené Brown, Random House
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
3. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
4. “Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art,” James Nestor, Riverhead Books
5. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
6. “Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy,” Jamie Raskin, Harper
7. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones,” James Clear, Avery
8. “Lost & Found: A Memoir,” Kathryn Schulz, Random House
9. “The Complete Maus: A Survivor’s Tale,” Art Spiegelman, Pantheon
10. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press