The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and IndieBound
Hardcover fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
2. “American Dirt,” Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
3. “A Long Petal of the Sea,” Isabel Allende, Ballantine
4. “The Dutch House,” Ann Patchett, Harper
5. “Such a Fun Age,” Kiley Reid, Putnam
6. “Deep River,” Karl Marlantes, Atlantic Monthly Press
7. “Agency,” William Gibson, Berkley
8. “Exhalation: Stories,” Ted Chiang, Knopf
9. “The Giver of Stars,” Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books
10. “The Water Dancer,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
2. “A Very Stable Genius,” Philip Rucker, Carol Leonnig, Penguin Press
3. “One Long River of Song: Notes on Wonder,” Brian Doyle, Little Brown
4. “Educated,” Tara Westover, Random House
5. “The Book of Delights: Essays,” Ross Gay, Algonquin Books
6. “A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith,” Timothy Egan, Viking
7. “Talking to Strangers,” Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
8. “Tightrope,” Nicholas D. Kristof, Sheryl WuDunn, Knopf
9. “The Body,” Bill Bryson, Doubleday
10. “Brilliant Maps for Curious Minds: 100 New Ways to See the World,” Ian Wright, The Experiment