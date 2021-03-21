The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Klara and the Sun,” Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
2. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
3. “Transient Desires,” Donna Leon, Atlantic Monthly Press
4. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
5. “The Four Winds,” Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s
6. “The Committed,” Viet Thanh Nguyen, Grove Press
7. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” V.E. Schwab, Tor
8. “Anxious People,” Fredrik Backman, Atria
9. “Mexican Gothic,” Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
10. “Dark Sky,” C.J. Box, Putnam
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
2. “Dusk, Night, Dawn,” Anne Lamott, Riverhead Books
3. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
4. “The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race,” Walter Isaacson, S&S
5. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
6. “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster,” Bill Gates, Knopf
7. “The Sum of Us,” Heather McGhee, One World
8. “Think Again,” Adam Grant, Viking
9. “Wintering,” Katherine May, Riverhead Books
10. “How to Be an Antiracist,” Ibram X. Kendi, One World