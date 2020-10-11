The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “A Deadly Education,” Naomi Novik, Del Rey
2. “Jack,” Marilynne Robinson, FSG
3. “Anxious People,” Fredrik Backman, Atria
4. “Battle Ground,” Jim Butcher, Ace
5. “Piranesi,” Susanna Clarke, Bloomsbury Publishing
6. “The Evening and the Morning,” Ken Follett, Viking
7. “Squeeze Me,” Carl Hiaasen, Knopf
8. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
9. “All the Devils Are Here,” Louise Penny, Minotaur
10. “Whale Day: And Other Poems,” Billy Collins, Random House
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Rage,” Bob Woodward, S&S
2. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
3. “How to Be an Antiracist,” Ibram X. Kendi, One World
4. “Solutions and Other Problems,” Allie Brosh, Gallery Books
5. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
6. “Breath,” James Nestor, Riverhead Books
7. “The Splendid and the Vile,” Erik Larson, Crown
8. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
9. “Trumpty Dumpty Wanted a Crown: Verses for a Despotic Age,” John Lithgow, Chronicle Prism
10. “Vesper Flights,” Helen MacDonald, Grove Press