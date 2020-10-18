Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Searcher,” Tana French, Viking
2. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” V.E. Schwab, Tor
3. “Leave the World Behind,” Rumaan Alam, Ecco
4. “The Evening and the Morning,” Ken Follett, Viking
5. “Jack,” Marilynne Robinson, FSG
6. “A Deadly Education,” Naomi Novik, Del Rey
7. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
8. “All the Devils Are Here,” Louise Penny, Minotaur
9. “To Sleep in a Sea of Stars,” Christopher Paolini, Tor
10. “Transcendent Kingdom,” Yaa Gyasi, Knopf
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
2. “Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook,” Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter
3. “The 99% Invisible City: A Field Guide to the Hidden World of Everyday Design,” Roman Mars, Kurt Kohlstedt, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
4. “Is This Anything?” Jerry Seinfeld, S&S
5. “Rage,” Bob Woodward, S&S
6. “How to Be an Antiracist,” Ibram X. Kendi, One World
7. “Solutions and Other Problems,” Allie Brosh, Gallery Books
8. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
9. “Humans,” Brandon Stanton, St. Martin’s
10. “Breath,” James Nestor, Riverhead Books