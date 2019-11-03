The Pacific Northwest Independent Bestseller List is provided by Book Sense and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association, for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and Book Sense (www.booksense.com).
Hardcover fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
2. “The Water Dancer,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
3. “The Testaments,” Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese
4. “The Dutch House,” Ann Patchett, Harper
5. “Agent Running in the Field,” John le Carré, Viking
6. “The Night Fire,” Michael Connelly, Little Brown
7. “Olive, Again,” Elizabeth Strout, Random House
8. “The Guardians,” John Grisham, Doubleday
9. “Ninth House,” Leigh Bardugo, Flatiron Books
10. “Turn Around Time,” David Guterson, Justin Gibbens (Illus.), Mountaineers Books
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Blowout,” Rachel Maddow, Crown
2. “A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith,” Timothy Egan, Viking
3. “Educated,” Tara Westover, Random House
4. “Dumpty: The Age of Trump in Verse,” John Lithgow, Chronicle Prism
5. “Talking to Strangers,” Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
6. “The Body,” Bill Bryson, Doubleday
7. “Catch and Kill,” Ronan Farrow, Little Brown
8. “Permanent Record,” Edward Snowden, Metropolitan Books
9. “Running with Sherman: The Donkey with the Heart of a Hero,” Christopher McDougall, Knopf
10. “Me,” Elton John, Holt