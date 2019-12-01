The Pacific Northwest Independent Bestseller List is provided by Book Sense and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association, for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and Book Sense (www.booksense.com).
Hardcover fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
2. “The Starless Sea,” Erin Morgenstern, Doubleday
3. “The Dutch House,” Ann Patchett, Harper
4. “Olive, Again,” Elizabeth Strout, Random House
5. “The Water Dancer,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
6. “The Giver of Stars,” Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books
7. “The Testaments,” Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese
8. “Agent Running in the Field,” John le Carre, Viking
9. “Turn Around Time: A Walking Poem for the Pacific Northwest,” David Guterson, Justin Gibbens (Illus.), Mountaineers Books
10. “The Topeka School,” Ben Lerner, FSG
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “A Warning,” Anonymous, Twelve
2. “A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith,” Timothy Egan, Viking
3. “The Body,” Bill Bryson, Doubleday
4. “The Witches Are Coming,” Lindy West, Hachette Books
5. “Brilliant Maps for Curious Minds: 100 New Ways to See the World,” Ian Wright, The Experiment
6. “Talking to Strangers,” Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
7. “Blowout,” Rachel Maddow, Crown
8. “How To,” Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books
9. “Me,” Elton John, Holt
10. “Little Weirds,” Jenny Slate, Little Brown