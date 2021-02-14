The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Four Winds,” Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s
2. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
3. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
4. “The Cold Millions,” Jess Walter, Harper
5. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” V.E. Schwab, Tor
6. “Hamnet,” Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
7. “Anxious People,” Fredrik Backman, Atria
8. “Mexican Gothic,” Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
9. “The Survivors,” Jane Harper, Flatiron Books
10. “The Ministry for the Future,” Kim Stanley Robinson, Orbit
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
3. “Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019,” Ibram X. Kendi, Keisha N. Blain (Eds.), One World
4. “Keep Sharp,” Sanjay Gupta, M.D., S&S
5. “Wintering,” Katherine May, Riverhead Books
6. “A Promised Land,” Barack Obama, Crown
7. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
8. “How to Be an Antiracist,” Ibram X. Kendi, One World
9. “Breath,” James Nestor, Riverhead Books
10. “Mediocre,” Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press