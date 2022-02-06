Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Lincoln Highway,” Amor Towles, Viking
2. “To Paradise,” Hanya Yanagihara, Doubleday
3. “Violeta,” Isabel Allende, Ballantine
4. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” Anthony Doerr, Scribner
5. “Call Us What We Carry: Poems,” Amanda Gorman, Viking
6. “Devil House,” John Darnielle, MCD
7. “Project Hail Mary,” Andy Weir, Ballantine
8. “The Sentence,” Louise Erdrich, Harper
9. “Under the Whispering Door,” TJ Klune, Tor
10. “An Elderly Lady Is Up to No Good,” Helene Tursten, Soho Crime
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brené Brown, Random House
2. “Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy,” Jamie Raskin, Harper
3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
4. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
5. “Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art,” James Nestor, Riverhead Books
6. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
7. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones,” James Clear, Avery
8. “Stolen Focus: Why You Can’t Pay Attention--and How to Think Deeply Again,” Johann Hari, Crown
9. “South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation,” Imani Perry, Ecco
10. “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside,” Nick Offerman, Dutton