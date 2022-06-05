The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from Indie-Bound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brené Brown, Random House
2. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
4. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals,” Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter
5. “River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile,” Candice Millard, Doubleday
6. “The Wok: Recipes and Techniques,” J. Kenji Lopez-Alt, Norton
7. “The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity,” David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG
8. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones,” James Clear, Avery
9. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music,” Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books
10. “Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art,” James Nestor, Riverhead Books
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “This Time Tomorrow,” Emma Straub, Riverhead Books
2. “Sea of Tranquility,” Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf
3. “When Women Were Dragons,” Kelly Barnhill, Doubleday
4. “The Midnight Library,”Matt Haig, Viking
5. “Book of Night,” Holly Black, Tor
6. “Either/Or,” Elif Batuman, Penguin Press
7. “Remarkably Bright Creatures,” Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco
8. “Razzmatazz,” Christopher Moore, Morrow
9. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” Anthony Doerr, Scribner
10. “Time Is a Mother,” Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press