The Pacific Northwest Independent Bestseller List is provided by Book Sense and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association, for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and Book Sense (www.booksense.com).
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Testaments,” Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
3. “A Better Man,” Louise Penny, Minotaur
4. “The Institute,” Stephen King, Scribner
5. “The Nickel Boys,” Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
6. “Land of Wolves,” Craig Johnson, Viking
7. “The Ten Thousand Doors of January,” Alix E. Harrow, Redhook
8. “Circe,” Madeline Miller, Little Brown
9. “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous,” Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
10. “The Secrets We Kept,” Lara Prescott, Knopf
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Talking to Strangers,” Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
2. “Educated,” Tara Westover, Random House
3. “Permanent Record,” Edward Snowden, Metropolitan Books
4. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F---,” Mark Manson, Harper
5. “Will My Cat Eat My Eyeballs?,” Caitlin Doughty, Dianne Ruz (Illus.), Norton
6. “How to Be an Antiracist,” Ibram X. Kendi, One World
7. “How To,” Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books
8. “On Fire: The (Burning) Case for a Green New Deal,” Naomi Klein, S&S
9. “Trick Mirror,” Jia Tolentino, Random House
10. “The Education of an Idealist,” Samantha Power, Dey Street Books