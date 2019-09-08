Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Independent Bestseller List is provided by Book Sense and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association, for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and Book Sense (www.booksense.com).
Hardcover fiction
1. “A Better Man,” Louise Penny, Minotaur
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
3. “The Nickel Boys,” Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
4. “Inland,” Tra Obreht, Random House
5. “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous,” Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
6. “The Girl Who Lived Twice,” David Lagercrantz, Knopf
7. “Chances Are ...,” Richard Russo, Knopf
8. “City of Girls,” Elizabeth Gilbert, Riverhead Books
9. “Circe,” Madeline Miller, Little Brown
10. “Exhalation: Stories,” Ted Chiang, Knopf
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Educated,” Tara Westover, Random House
2. “How to Be an Antiracist,” Ibram X. Kendi, One World
3. “Three Women,” Lisa Taddeo, Avid Reader Press/S&S
4. “Dare to Lead,” Brene Brown, Random House
5. “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat,” Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton (Illus.), S&S
6. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F---,” Mark Manson, Harper
7. “Trick Mirror,” Jia Tolentino, Random House
8. “The Moment of Lift,” Melinda Gates, Flatiron Books
9. “The Pioneers,” David McCullough, S&S
10. “Becoming,” Michelle Obama, Crown