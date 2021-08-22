The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Project Hail Mary,” Andy Weir, Ballantine
2. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
3. “Billy Summers,” Stephen King, Scribner
4. “Malibu Rising,” Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
5. “Klara and the Sun,” Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
6. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” V.E. Schwab, Tor
7. “Once There Were Wolves,” Charlotte McConaghy, Flatiron Books
8. “The Paper Palace,” Miranda Cowley Heller, Riverhead Books
9. “The Cellist,” Daniel Silva, Harper
10. “The Hill We Climb,” Amanda Gorman, Viking
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Finding the Mother Tree,” Suzanne Simard, Knopf
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
3. “This Is Your Mind on Plants,” Michael Pollan, Penguin Press
4. “Crying in H Mart,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
5. “World Travel,” Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever, Ecco
6. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
7. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
8. “Fox and I,” Catherine Raven, Spiegel & Grau
9. “The Premonition,” Michael Lewis, Norton
10. “I Alone Can Fix It,” Carol Leonnig, Philip Rucker, Penguin Press