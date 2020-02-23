The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and IndieBound
Hardcover fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
2. “American Dirt,” Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
3. “A Long Petal of the Sea,” Isabel Allende, Ballantine
4. “Weather,” Jenny Offill, Knopf
5. “The Dutch House,” Ann Patchett, Harper
6. “The Starless Sea,” Erin Morgenstern, Doubleday
7. “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous,” Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
8. “The Water Dancer,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
9. “Such a Fun Age,” Kiley Reid, Putnam
10. “Exhalation: Stories,” Ted Chiang, Knopf
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “A Very Stable Genius,” Philip Rucker, Carol Leonnig, Penguin Press
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
3. “Talking to Strangers,” Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
4. “Tightrope,” Nicholas D. Kristof, Sheryl WuDunn, Knopf
5. “A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith,” Timothy Egan, Viking
6. “Educated,” Tara Westover, Random House
7. “One Long River of Song: Notes on Wonder,” Brian Doyle, Little Brown
8. “Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World, and Become a Good Ancestor,” Layla Saad, Sourcebooks
9. “Floret Farm’s A Year in Flowers: Designing Gorgeous Arrangements for Every Season,” Erin Benzakein, Chronicle
10. “Strange Planet,” Nathan W. Pyle, Morrow Gift