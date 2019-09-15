Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Independent Bestseller List is provided by Book Sense and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association, for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and Book Sense (www.booksense.com).
Hardcover fiction
1. “A Better Man,” Louise Penny, Minotaur
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
3. “The Nickel Boys,” Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
4. “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous,” Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
5. “Circe,” Madeline Miller, Little Brown
6. “The Secrets We Kept,” Lara Prescott, Knopf
7. “Inland,” Tea Obreht, Random House
8. “City of Girls,” Elizabeth Gilbert, Riverhead Books
9. “This Tender Land,” William Kent Krueger, Atria
10. “The Bitterroots,” C.J. Box, Minotaur
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Educated,” Tara Westover, Random House
2. “Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead,” Jim Mattis, Bing West, Random House
3. “How To: Absurd Scientific Advice for Common Real-World Problems,” Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books
4. “How to Be an Antiracist,” Ibram X. Kendi, One World
5. “Becoming,” Michelle Obama, Crown
6. “Trick Mirror,” Jia Tolentino, Random House
7. “The Pioneers,” David McCullough, S&S
8. “The Hidden Life of Trees,” Peter Wohlleben, Greystone Books
9. “Maybe You Should Talk to Someone,” Lori Gottlieb, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
10. “The Second Mountain,” David Brooks, Random House