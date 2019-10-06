Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Independent Bestseller List is provided by Book Sense and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association, for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and Book Sense (www.booksense.com).
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Testaments,” Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese
2. “The Water Dancer,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
4. “The Dutch House,” Ann Patchett, Harper
5. “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous,” Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
6. “The Institute,” Stephen King, Scribner
7. “The Nickel Boys,” Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
8. “A Better Man,” Louise Penny, Minotaur
9. “Land of Wolves,” Craig Johnson, Viking
10. “Red at the Bone,” Jacqueline Woodson, Riverhead Books
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Talking to Strangers,” Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
2. “Year of the Monkey,” Patti Smith, Knopf
3. “Educated,” Tara Westover, Random House
4. “How to Be an Antiracist,” Ibram X. Kendi, One World
5. “On Fire,” Naomi Klein, S&S
6. “Permanent Record,” Edward Snowden, Metropolitan Books
7. “Know My Name: A Memoir,” Chanel Miller, Viking
8. “Trick Mirror,” Jia Tolentino, Random House
9. “Three Women,” Lisa Taddeo, Avid Reader Press/S&S
10. “How To,” Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books