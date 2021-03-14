The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Klara and the Sun,” Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
2. “The Committed,” Viet Thanh Nguyen, Grove Press
3. “The Four Winds,” Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s
4. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
5. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
6. “The Lost Apothecary,” Sarah Penner, Park Row
7. “Anxious People,” Fredrik Backman, Atria
8. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” V.E. Schwab, Tor
9. “A Desolation Called Peace,” Arkady Martine, Tor
10. “Dark Sky,” C.J. Box, Putnam
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Dusk, Night, Dawn: On Revival and Courage,” Anne Lamott, Riverhead Books
2. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
3. “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster,” Bill Gates, Knopf
4. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
5. “The Sum of Us,” Heather McGhee, One World
6. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
7. “Think Again,” Adam Grant, Viking
8. “Four Hundred Souls,” Ibram X. Kendi, Keisha N. Blain (Eds.), One World
9. “Let Me Tell You What I Mean,” Joan Didion, Knopf
10. “A Swim in a Pond in the Rain,” George Saunders, Random House