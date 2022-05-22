The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Sea of Tranquility,” Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf
2. “Book of Night,” Holly Black, Tor
3. “The Candy House,” Jennifer Egan, Scribner
4. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
5. “Time Is a Mother,” Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
6. “When Women Were Dragons,” Kelly Barnhill, Doubleday
7. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” Anthony Doerr, Scribner
8. “The Paris Apartment,” Lucy Foley, Morrow
9. “The Hurting Kind: Poems,” Ada Limón, Milkweed Editions
10. “Call Us What We Carry: Poems,” Amanda Gorman, Viking
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brené Brown, Random House
2. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
3. “The Complete Maus: A Survivor’s Tale,” Art Spiegelman, Pantheon
4. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones,” James Clear, Avery
5. “Essential Labor: Mothering as Social Change,” Angela Garbes, Harper Wave
6. “Finding Me: A Memoir,” Viola Davis, HarperOne
7. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals,” Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter
8. “The Wok: Recipes and Techniques,” J. Kenji López-Alt, Norton
9. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
10. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music,” Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books