The Pacific Northwest Independent Bestseller List is provided by Book Sense and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association, for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and Book Sense (www.booksense.com).
Hardcover fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
2. “The Nickel Boys,” Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
3. “City of Girls,” Elizabeth Gilbert, Riverhead Books
4. “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous,” Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
5. “The Turn of the Key,” Ruth Ware, Gallery/Scout Press
6. “Circe,” Madeline Miller, Little Brown
7. “Chances Are . . .,”Richard Russo, Knopf
8. “Deep River,” Karl Marlantes, Atlantic Monthly Press
9. “The Women of the Copper Country,” Mary Doria Russell, Atria
10. “Fleishman Is in Trouble,” Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Random House
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Educated,” Tara Westover, Random House
2. “The Source of Self-Regard: Selected Essays, Speeches, and Meditations,” Toni Morrison, Knopf
3. “Becoming,” Michelle Obama, Crown
4. “Three Women,” Lisa Taddeo, Avid Reader Press/S&S
5. “The Moment of Lift,” Melinda Gates, Flatiron Books
6. “Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self-Delusion,” Jia Tolentino, Random House
7. “The Hidden Life of Trees,” Peter Wohlleben, Greystone Books
8. “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat,” Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton (Illus.), S&S
9. “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry,” Neil deGrasse Tyson, Norton
10. “Everything Is F---ed,” Mark Manson, Harper