The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
2. “Anxious People,” Fredrik Backman, Atria
3. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” V.E. Schwab, Tor
4. “Hamnet,” Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
5. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
6. “The Cold Millions,” Jess Walter, Harper
7. “Ready Player Two,” Ernest Cline, Ballantine
8. “Outlawed,” Anna North, Bloomsbury Publishing
9. “A Deadly Education,” Naomi Novik, Del Rey
10. “Mexican Gothic,” Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
3. “Wintering,” Katherine May, Riverhead Books
4. “Let Me Tell You What I Mean,” Joan Didion, Knopf
5. “A Promised Land,” Barack Obama, Crown
6. “A Swim in a Pond in the Rain,” George Saunders, Random House
7. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
8. “Mediocre,” Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press
9. “Keep Sharp,” Sanjay Gupta, M.D., S&S
10. “Breath,” James Nestor, Riverhead Books