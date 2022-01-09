The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” Anthony Doerr, Scribner
2. “Call Us What We Carry: Poems,” Amanda Gorman, Viking
3. “The Lincoln Highway,” Amor Towles, Viking
4. “Harlem Shuffle,” Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
5. “Beautiful World, Where Are You,” Sally Rooney, FSG
6. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
7. “The Sentence,” Louise Erdrich, Harper
8. “Klara and the Sun,” Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
9. “Crossroads,” Jonathan Franzen, FSG
10. “Bewilderment,” Richard Powers, Norton
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brené Brown, Random House
2. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
3. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
4. “The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity,” David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG
5. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music,” Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books
6. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
7. “The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times,” Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson, Celadon Books
8. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones,” James Clear, Avery
9. “Northwest Know-How: Trees,” Karen Gaudette Brewer, Emily Poole (Illus.), Sasquatch Books
10. “A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020),” David Sedaris, Little, Brown