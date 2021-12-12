The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” Anthony Doerr
2. “The Lincoln Highway,” Amor Towles
3. “State of Terror,” Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton
4. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone,” Diana Gabaldon
5. “The Sentence,” Louise Erdrich
6. “Leviathan Falls,” James S.A. Corey
7. “Wish You Were Here,” Jodi Picoult
8. “Harlem Shuffle,” Colson Whitehead
9. “Bewilderment,” Richard Powers
10. “Oh William!” Elizabeth Strout
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brené Brown
2. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine
3. “These Precious Days: Essays,” Ann Patchett
4. “Taste: My Life Through Food,” Stanley Tucci
5. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy
6. “The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity,” David Graeber, David Wengrow
7. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music,” Dave Grohl
8. “The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times,” Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson
9. “Northwest Know-How: Trees,” Karen Gaudette Brewer, Emily Poole (Illus.)
10. “Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law,” Mary Roach