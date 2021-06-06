The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Project Hail Mary,” Andy Weir, Ballantine
2. “The Hill We Climb,” Amanda Gorman, Viking
3. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
4. “Klara and the Sun,” Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
5. “While Justice Sleeps,” Stacey Abrams, Doubleday
6. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
7. “The Four Winds,” Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s
8. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” V.E. Schwab, Tor
9. “The Plot,” Jean Hanff Korelitz, Celadon Books
10. “Great Circle,” Maggie Shipstead, Knopf
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Anthropocene Reviewed,” John Green, Dutton
2. “Finding the Mother Tree,” Suzanne Simard, Knopf
3. “Facing the Mountain,” Daniel James Brown, Viking
4. “World Travel,” Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever, Ecco
5. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
6. “The Premonition,” Michael Lewis, Norton
7. “The Bomber Mafia,” Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown
8. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
9. “Crying in H Mart,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
10. “Noise: A Flaw in Human Judgment,” Daniel Kahneman, Olivier Sibony, Cass R. Sunstein; Little, Brown Spark