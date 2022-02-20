The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” Anthony Doerr
2. “The Lincoln Highway,” Amor Towles
3. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig
4. “Call Us What We Carry: Poems,” Amanda Gorman
5. “Violeta,” Isabel Allende
6. “Love & Saffron,” Kim Fay
7. “To Paradise,” Hanya Yanagihara
8. “The Final Case,” David Guterson
9. “An Elderly Lady Is Up to No Good,” Helene Tursten
10. “The Paris Bookseller,” Kerri Maher
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brené Brown
2. “The Nineties: A Book,” Chuck Klosterman
3. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir,” Michelle Zauner
4. “The Complete Maus: A Survivor’s Tale,” Art Spiegelman
5. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy
6. “The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity,” David Graeber, David Wengrow
7. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine
8. “Origin: A Genetic History of the Americas,” Jennifer Raff
9. “The Way of Integrity: Finding the Path to Your True Self,” Martha Beck
10. “Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy,” Jamie Raskin