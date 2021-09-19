Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Beautiful World, Where Are You,” Sally Rooney, FSG
2. “The Madness of Crowds,” Louise Penny, Minotaur
3. “Matrix,” Lauren Groff, Riverhead Books
4. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
5. “The Great Glorious Goddamn of It All,” Josh Ritter, Hanover Square Press
6. “A Slow Fire Burning,” Paula Hawkins, Riverhead Books
7. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” V.E. Schwab, Tor
8. “The Magician,” Colm Tóibín, Scribner
9. “The Guide,” Peter Heller, Knopf
10. “Project Hail Mary,” Andy Weir, Ballantine
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
2. “Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest,” Suzanne Simard, Knopf
3. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
4. “On Freedom: Four Songs of Care and Constraint,” Maggie Nelson, Graywolf Press
5. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
6. “Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art,” James Nestor, Riverhead Books
7. “This Is Your Mind on Plants,” Michael Pollan, Penguin Press
8. “Poet Warrior: A Memoir,” Joy Harjo, Norton
9. “Facing the Mountain: A True Story of Japanese American Heroes in World War II,” Daniel James Brown, Viking
10. “Northwest Know-How: Trees,” Karen Gaudette Brewer, Emily Poole (Illus.), Sasquatch Books