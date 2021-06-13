The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from Indie-Bound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Project Hail Mary,” Andy Weir, Ballantine
2. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
3. “The Hill We Climb,” Amanda Gorman, Viking
4. “Klara and the Sun,” Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
5. “Malibu Rising,” Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
6. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” V.E. Schwab, Tor
7. “Legends of the North Cascades,” Jonathan Evison, Algonquin Books
8. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
9. “The Four Winds,” Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s
10. “While Justice Sleeps,” Stacey Abrams, Doubleday
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Finding the Mother Tree,” Suzanne Simard, Knopf
2. “The Anthropocene Reviewed,” John Green, Dutton
3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
4. “World Travel,” Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever, Ecco
5. “Facing the Mountain,” Daniel James Brown, Viking
6. “How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America,” Clint Smith, Little, Brown
7. “The Bomber Mafia,” Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown
8. “The Premonition,” Michael Lewis, Norton
9. “After the Fall: Being American in the World We’ve Made,” Ben Rhodes, Random House
10. “Crying in H Mart,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf