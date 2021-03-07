Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
2. “The Four Winds,” Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s
3. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” V.E. Schwab, Tor
4. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
5. “A Court of Silver Flames,” Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
6. “Hamnet,” Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
7. “Mexican Gothic,” Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
8. “The Cold Millions,” Jess Walter, Harper
9. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
10. “Ready Player Two,” Ernest Cline, Ballantine
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
2. “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster,” Bill Gates, Knopf
3. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
4. “Four Hundred Souls,” Ibram X. Kendi, Keisha N. Blain (Eds.), One World
5. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
6. “A Swim in a Pond in the Rain,” George Saunders, Random House
7. “The Sum of Us,” Heather McGhee, One World
8. “Wintering,” Katherine May, Riverhead Books
9. “Keep Sharp,” Sanjay Gupta, M.D., S&S
10. “Think Again,” Adam Grant, Viking