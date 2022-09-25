The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Fairy Tale,” Stephen King, Scribner
2. “Nona the Ninth,” Tamsyn Muir, Tordotcom
3. “Carrie Soto Is Back,” Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
4. “The Marriage Portrait,” Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
5. “Horse,” Geraldine Brooks, Viking
6. “Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
8. “Bliss Montage: Stories,” Ling Ma, FSG
9. “Lessons,” Ian McEwan, Knopf
10. “The Ink Black Heart,” Robert Galbraith, Mulholland Books
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions,” Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books
2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
3. “Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships,” Nina Totenberg, Simon & Schuster
4. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
5. “Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals,” Melissa Clark, Clarkson Potter
6. “The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness, and Healing in a Toxic Culture,” Gabor Maté, M.D., Daniel Maté, Avery
7. “Sacred Nature: Restoring Our Ancient Bond with the Natural World,” Karen Armstrong, Knopf
8. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones,” James Clear, Avery
9. “Happy-Go-Lucky,” David Sedaris, Little, Brown
10. “The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II,” Buzz Bissinger, Harper
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.