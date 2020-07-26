Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and IndieBound.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Peace Talks,” Jim Butcher, Ace
2. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
3. “Utopia Avenue,” David Mitchell, Random House
4. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
5. “Mexican Gothic,” Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
6. “Sex and Vanity,” Kevin Kwan, Doubleday
7. “The Book of Longings,” Sue Monk Kidd, Viking
8. “The Order,” Daniel Silva, Harper
9. “American Dirt,” Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
10. “The Mirror & the Light,” Hilary Mantel, Holt
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” Mary L. Trump, Ph.D., S&S
2. “How to Be an Antiracist,” Ibram X. Kendi, One World
3. “The Room Where It Happened,” John Bolton, S&S
4. “Me and White Supremacy,” Layla Saad, Sourcebooks
5. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
6. “Between the World and Me,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
7. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
8. “Breath,” James Nestor, Riverhead Books
9. “The Splendid and the Vile,” Erik Larson, Crown
10. “Begin Again,” Eddie S. Glaude, Crown