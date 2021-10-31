The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Lincoln Highway,” Amor Towles, Viking
2. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” Anthony Doerr, Scribner
3. “State of Terror,” Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press
4. “The Judge’s List,” John Grisham, Doubleday
5. “Oh William!” Elizabeth Strout, Random House
6. “Bewilderment,” Richard Powers, Norton
7. “Under the Whispering Door,” TJ Klune, Tor
8. “Crossroads,” Jonathan Franzen, FSG
9. “The Madness of Crowds,” Louise Penny, Minotaur
10. “Harlem Shuffle,” Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times,” Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson, Celadon Books
2. “Peril,” Bob Woodward, Robert Costa, Simon & Schuster
3. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music,” Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books
4. “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside,” Nick Offerman, Dutton
5. “Orwell’s Roses,” Rebecca Solnit, Viking
6. “Facing the Mountain: A True Story of Japanese American Heroes in World War II,” Daniel James Brown, Viking
7. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
8. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
9. “Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest,” Suzanne Simard, Knopf
10. “A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020),” David Sedaris, Little, Brown