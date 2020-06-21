The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and IndieBound.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
2. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
3. “A Burning,” Megha Majumdar, Knopf
4. “The Water Dancer,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
5. “The City We Became,” N.K. Jemisin, Orbit
6. “Camino Winds,” John Grisham, Doubleday
7. “The Nickel Boys,” Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
8. “The Book of Longings,” Sue Monk Kidd, Viking
9. “American Dirt,” Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
10. “The Dutch House,” Ann Patchett, Harper
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Splendid and the Vile,” Erik Larson, Crown
2. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
4. “Between the World and Me,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
5. “What It’s Like to Be a Bird,” David Allen Sibley, Knopf
6. “How to Be an Antiracist,” Ibram X. Kendi, One World
7. “The Book of Delights,” Ross Gay, Algonquin Books
8. “Breath,” James Nestor, Riverhead Books
9. “Vegetable Kingdom: The Abundant World of Vegan Recipes,” Bryant Terry, Ten Speed Press
10. “The Bird Way,” Jennifer Ackerman, Penguin Press