The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Squeeze Me,” Carl Hiaasen, Knopf
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
3. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
4. “Mexican Gothic,” Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
5. “Migrations,” Charlotte McConaghy, Flatiron Books
6. “The Guest List,” Lucy Foley, Morrow
7. “The Pull of the Stars,” Emma Donoghue, Little, Brown
8. “Summer,” Ali Smith, Pantheon
9. “American Dirt,” Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
10. “Luster,” Raven Leilani, FSG
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
2. “How to Be an Antiracist,” Ibram X. Kendi, One World
3. “Vesper Flights,” Helen Macdonald, Grove Press
4. “Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth,” Brian Stelter, Atria/One Signal Publishers
5. “Too Much and Never Enough,” Mary L. Trump, Ph.D., S&S
6. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
7. “His Truth Is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope,” Jon Meacham, Random House
8. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
9. “The Splendid and the Vile,” Erik Larson, Crown
10. “Breath,” James Nestor, Riverhead Books