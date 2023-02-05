The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
Updated: February 5, 2023 @ 12:31 am
1. “Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
2. “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
3. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
4. “Babel,” R. F. Kuang, Harper Voyager
5. “Horse,” Geraldine Brooks, Viking
6. “How to Sell a Haunted House,” Grady Hendrix, Berkley
7. “Remarkably Bright Creatures,” Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco
8. “Hell Bent,” Leigh Bardugo, Flatiron Books
9. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
10. “A Psalm for the Wild-Built,” Becky Chambers, Tordotcom
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Spare,” Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Random House
2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
3. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin, Penguin Press
4. “An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us,” Ed Yong, Random House
5. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” Michelle Obama, Crown
6. “Smitten Kitchen Keepers: New Classics for Your Forever Files,” Deb Perelman, Knopf
7. “The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness, and Healing in a Toxic Culture,” Gabor Maté, M.D., Daniel Maté, Avery
8. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones,” James Clear, Avery
9. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
10. “Financial Feminist: Overcome the Patriarchy’s B------- to Master Your Money and Build a Life You Love,” Tori Dunlap, Dey Street Books
