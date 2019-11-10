The Pacific Northwest Independent Bestseller List is provided by Book Sense and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association, for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and Book Sense (www.booksense.com).
Hardcover fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
2. “The Dutch House,” Ann Patchett, Harper
3. “Blue Moon,” Lee Child, Delacorte Press
4. “The Water Dancer,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
5. “Olive, Again,” Elizabeth Strout, Random House
6. “The Testaments,” Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese
7. “Agent Running in the Field,” John le Carré, Viking
8. “The Guardians,” John Grisham, Doubleday
9. “The Giver of Stars,” Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books
10. “Ninth House,” Leigh Bardugo, Flatiron Books
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Blowout,” Rachel Maddow, Crown
2. “A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith,” Timothy Egan, Viking
3. “Talking to Strangers,” Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
4. “The Body,” Bill Bryson, Doubleday
5. “Educated,” Tara Westover, Random House
6. “Catch and Kill,” Ronan Farrow, Little Brown
7. “Dumpty: The Age of Trump in Verse,” John Lithgow, Chronicle Prism
8. “Running with Sherman: The Donkey with the Heart of a Hero,” Christopher McDougall, Knopf
9. “How To,” Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books
10. “Me,” Elton John, Holt