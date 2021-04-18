Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Hill We Climb,” Amanda Gorman, Viking
2. “Klara and the Sun,” Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
3. “The Four Winds,” Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s
4. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
5. “First Person Singular: Stories,” Haruki Murakami, Knopf
6. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” V.E. Schwab, Tor
7. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
8. “The Night Always Comes,” Willy Vlautin, Harper
9. “Mexican Gothic,” Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
10. “The Consequences of Fear,” Jacqueline Winspear, Harper
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Broken Horses: A Memoir,” Brandi Carlile, Crown
2. “Broken (in the best possible way),” Jenny Lawson, Holt
3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
4. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
5. “The Code Breaker,” Walter Isaacson, S&S
6. “The Light of Days: The Untold Story of Women Resistance Fighters in Hitler’s Ghettos,” Judy Batalion, Morrow
7. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
8. “Dusk, Night, Dawn,” Anne Lamott, Riverhead Books
9. “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster,” Bill Gates, Knopf
10. “Think Again,” Adam Grant, Viking