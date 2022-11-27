Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
Updated: November 27, 2022 @ 4:36 am
Hardcover fiction
1. “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
2. “The Lost Metal,” Brandon Sanderson, Tor
3. “The Passenger,” Cormac McCarthy, Knopf
4. “Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
5. “Babel,” R.F. Kuang, Harper Voyager
6. “Liberation Day,” George Saunders, Random House
7. “Desert Star,” Michael Connelly, Little, Brown
8. “The World We Make,” N.K. Jemisin, Orbit
9. “Galatea: A Short Story,” Madeline Miller, Ecco
10. “Musical Tables: Poems,” Billy Collins, Random House
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” Michelle Obama, Crown
2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
3. “Smitten Kitchen Keepers: New Classics for Your Forever Files,” Deb Perelman, Knopf
4. “The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams,” Stacy Schiff, Little, Brown
5. “ Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals,” Melissa Clark, Clarkson Potter
6. “The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human,” Siddhartha Mukherjee, Scribner
7. “Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook,” Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter
8. “What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions,” Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books
9. “Inciting Joy: Essays,” Ross Gay, Algonquin Books
10. “The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness, and Healing in a Toxic Culture,” Gabor Maté, M.D., Daniel Maté, Avery
