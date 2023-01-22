The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
2. “Hell Bent,” Leigh Bardugo, Flatiron Books
3. “Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
4. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
5. “A Psalm for the Wild-Built,” Becky Chambers, Tordotcom
6. “The Passenger,” Cormac McCarthy, Knopf
7. “Remarkably Bright Creatures,” Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco
8. “Horse,” Geraldine Brooks, Viking
9. “Babel,” R. F. Kuang, Harper Voyager
10. “A World of Curiosities,” Louise Penny, Minotaur
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Spare,” Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Random House
2. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” Michelle Obama, Crown
3. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
4. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
5. “An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us,” Ed Yong, Random House
6. “The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness, and Healing in a Toxic Culture,” Gabor Maté, M.D., Daniel Maté, Avery
7. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brené Brown, Random House
8. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
9. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones,” James Clear, Avery
10. “A Book of Days,” Patti Smith, Random House
