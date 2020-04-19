The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and IndieBound
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Glass Hotel,” Emily St.John Mandel, Knopf
2. “The Dutch House,” Ann Patchett, Harper
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
4. “The Night Watchman,” Louise Erdrich, Harper
5. “American Dirt,” Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
6. “The City We Became,” N.K. Jemisin, Orbit
7. “The Mirror & the Light,” Hilary Mantel, Holt
8. “Afterlife,” Julia Alvarez, Algonquin Books
9. “Redhead by the Side of the Road,” Anne Tyler, Knopf
10. “Three Hours in Paris,” Cara Black, Soho Crime
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
2. “The Splendid and the Vile,” Erik Larson, Crown
3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
4. “Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family,” Robert Kolker, Doubleday
5. “The Last Book on the Left: Stories of Murder and Mayhem from History’s Most Notorious Serial Killers,” Ben Kissel, et al., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
6. “Nothing Fancy,” Alison Roman, Clarkson Potter
7. “Educated,” Tara Westover, Random House
8. “Flour Water Salt Yeast: The Fundamentals of Artisan Bread and Pizza,” Ken Forkish, Ten Speed Press
9. “Tightrope,” Nicholas D. Kristof, Sheryl WuDunn, Knopf
10. “Late Migrations: A Natural History of Love and Loss,” Margaret Renkl, Milkweed Editions